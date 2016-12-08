GRAPHIC: Racially bias claims made against Toledo gas station in video

A Facebook live video claims to show a downtown Toledo gas station was racially biased when a stranded driver needed $5 for gas.

It allegedly happened at the Shell Gas Station located at Monroe and Michigan.

The website Atlanta Black Star posted the video below where a man is claiming a black motorist was accused of panhandling prior to trying to purchase gas for his stranded vehicle. When other gas station patrons tried to help, the cashier allegedly refused to take the money.

WARNING: This video contains graphic language and racial epithets.

Hedmac Goolsby, man who took the video told WTOL, "This type of division this type of treatment will not be tolerated, not where i live at. If i see it, I wont stand for it."

Goolsby said the station attendant shut down the gas pump after several customers tried to swipe their cards to pay for the man's gas.

"If I would have walked away, I would have been thinking the whole day about that man being in jail for something that could have been prevented for someone not standing up for him," Goolsby said.

TrueNorth, the owners of the station released a statement saying in part, "TrueNorth has policies in place to protect our valued customers and their shopping experience at our retail locations...We strive every day to deliver quality products with a customer first mentality, respecting and acknowledging the rights of all people."

