TPS student's design to be featured on Republic Services trucks

Some of the Republic Services trucks will be sporting a new look as they ride around town collecting recyclables.

The new look was designed by a Toledo Public School student.

Republic Services invited students in third through eighth grades to participate in the contest by creating a design that shows the importance of recycling.

Jayln Everatt, a sixth grader from Edgewater Elementary School, was the big winner.

"It was an earth with hearts around it, and it said 'Let's keep our earth beautiful,'" Everatt said. "I thought it might inspire people to recycle."

Her winning design will be on collection trucks throughout the city all of next year.

