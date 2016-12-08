Five suspects arrested in human trafficking operation

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested five suspects in an undercover operation aimed at combating criminal activity associated with human trafficking in the village of Bluffton.

Ronald Burkholder, 51, of Rawson is facing charges of soliciting.

Robin Hopson, 21, of Lima is facing charges of prostitution.

Siegfried Fredrick Sanders, 63, of Clayton, NC, is facing charges of soliciting.

Seth Risner, 20, of Lima is facing charges of soliciting.

Anthony Fontenot, 47, of Mamou, LA is facing charges of soliciting.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation with the Hancock METRICH- Criminal Task Force and the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects will appear in Findlay Municipal Court.

