Five suspects arrested in human trafficking operation - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Five suspects arrested in human trafficking operation

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
BLUFFTON, OH (WTOL) -

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested five suspects in an undercover operation aimed at combating criminal activity associated with human trafficking in the village of Bluffton.

  • Ronald Burkholder, 51, of Rawson is facing charges of soliciting.
  • Robin Hopson, 21, of Lima is facing charges of prostitution.
  • Siegfried Fredrick Sanders, 63, of Clayton, NC, is facing charges of soliciting.
  • Seth Risner, 20, of Lima is facing charges of soliciting.
  • Anthony Fontenot, 47, of Mamou, LA is facing charges of soliciting.

The Hancock County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation with the Hancock METRICH- Criminal Task Force and the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects will appear in Findlay Municipal Court.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly