Toledo head coach Jason Candle speaks at Raycom Media Camellia Bowl press conference

The Toledo Rockets (9-3) are gearing up for a December 17th showdown against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3) in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, AL. Toledo head coach Jason Candle spoke to the media at the bowl's coaches press conference.

The 2016 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl is Toledo's sixteenth bowl game all time, owning a bowl record of 10-5. It is also Toledo's third bowl appearance in Alabama. The Rockets won the 2005 GMAC Bowl and the 2015 GoDaddy Bowl, both played in Mobile.

"We're looking forward to coming down and playing a great game against a great opponent, and certainly send our senior class off one last time with a midnight blue and gold jersey on the right way."

Candle had high praises for his opponent Appalachian State and their coach Scott Satterfield, who beat the Ohio Bobcats in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl last year.

"We certainly have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott and what he's been able to do for that program," Candle said. "They haven't lost any steam coming from the FCS and moving up, certainly getting to a bowl game last year. Another tremendous season this year, he's done an outstanding job."

Coach Satterfield had similar praise for his opponent.

"“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Toledo and how they play the game," Satterfield said. "I was there in 2009. It is a similar program to what we have at Appalachian State, a blue-collar program. Their guys play hard and physical. Jason has done an outstanding job taking over there."

Coach Candle spent time talking about the location of the game. He said the Rockets are excited to play in a bowl game in the heart of the Alabama to show off the Toledo brand of football.

"Coming from Toledo, I think we're really excited to bring our brand down to this part of the country. This part of the country doesn't see Toledo often," Candle said. "In the State of Alabama, this is football country. A state that hosts, I think, three bowl games, goes back all the way to Bear Bryant. You have the history of the Iron Bow, the Senior Bowl being here, and all the great things, the great high school football played in this state. The Rockets couldn't be happier to be a part of that."

Coach Candle noted that the Rockets were up against a strong defense that had 20 interceptions on the season, but said his quarterback's leadership would be vital to Toledo's offensive success.

"He [Logan Woodside] prepares everyday like it's his last game ever. He's done a great job leading our football team," Candle said. "The one characteristic I'd say about him that every quarterback must have to be successful is that he makes other guys around him better."

Tickets to the third annual Raycom Media Camellia Bowl are on sale online. Tickets are $30 for reserved seats and $20 for general admission seating.

