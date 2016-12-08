Bikes assembled by inmates delivered to children in need

Inmates at the Toledo Correctional Institution assembled more than 100 bikes on Wednesday. Thursday, they were shipped out to some deserving kids for the holidays.

All 117 bikes were delivered to Lucas County Children's Services. From there, they will be sorted out and sent to different locations so kids will have bikes under the tree when they wake up on Christmas morning.

"The bikes are sorted out. Some stay here in Lucas County. Some go to Fulton County, some to Sandusky, and some to Wood County," said Julie Malkin of Lucas County Children's Services. "That way the kids in those counties are being served by the children's agencies there will be able to enjoy Christmas with a brand new bicycle."

The inmates said that they enjoy being a part of something that brings a smile to children's faces.

"I would like to do my last two years here to build these bikes," said inmate Anthony Wheatley, "so when I do go home, my chances of seeing these bikes on the street are very high."

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, WTOL 11 has teamed up with Lucas County Children Services for it's annual holiday toy drive. Help give the best gift ever to a child in need.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.