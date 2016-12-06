Search for dead Flint toddler called off, parents charged

Police in Flint have called off the search for a 3-year-old girl they suspect was beaten to death by her parents and buried in a shallow grave.

Authorities believe animals took the body of Kamora Simon from the grave and MLive (http://bit.ly/2hi0umh ) reports that on Wednesday, Flint Police Captain Devon Bernritter said that the agencies involved in the 3-day search have looked everywhere they thought the child's body could be.

On Tuesday, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced felony murder and other charges against 26-year-old Khairy Joshuawon Simon and 27-year-old Erika Shantae Finley. They were also arraigned on charges of child abuse, tampering with evidence, and lying to a peace officer in a violent crime.

Leyton says the investigation began after a child welfare worker asked Finley her daughter was.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

