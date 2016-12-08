Rossford High School students help welcome new citizens

More than 30 people took the Oath of Allegiance Thursday in a ceremony at Rossford High School.

Families and a number of special guests were at the ceremony to welcome and congratulate the new citizens.

Students at Rossford High School also had encouraging words to say about the new Americans.

"Many of them have been waiting for this moment for decades, and they've literally gone through multiple tasks, studied hard, and have waited to become U.S. citizens," said senior Ben Duwve. "And I am proud to have been part of it."

A total of 34 immigrants officially became naturalized citizens at the ceremony.

