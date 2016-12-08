Missing UT student found dead, stabbed 10 times in vehicle

An 18-year-old University of Toledo student that was last seen Monday night was found dead Friday.

Logan Green was found dead inside his vehicle in the 3400 block of W. Alexis. The Lucas County Coroner's Office says Logan Green was stabbed at least 10 times.

Police have opened a homicide investigation for the case.

Before going to UT, Logan attended Toledo Early College High School. The school is planning a vigil, but the time and date are still in the works. Counselors will be on hand for anyone who needs to talk.

UT released this statement following the news:

The University of Toledo offers our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Logan Green, who was a junior studying pre-finance in the College of Business and Innovation. We ask the community to keep Logan’s loved ones in your thoughts during this time and urge anyone with information to contact the Toledo Police Department.

Green was last seen Monday, Dec. 5 around 9 p.m. leaving his home on Lewis Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses. Donate here.

