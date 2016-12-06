FBI agent arrested after firing gun at police in Michigan

Police say an FBI agent has been arrested in western Michigan after firing his gun at a police officer outside a fitness club.

No injuries were reported in the shooting at the Planet Fitness in Grand Rapids. Police say the 35-year-old man fired the gun around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday and was quickly arrested. His name hasn't been released.

The FBI acknowledged the agent's arrest and said it is cooperating with Grand Rapids police. The agency declined further comment.

Police responded to 911 calls about a man brandishing a gun inside the fitness club.

A police officer tried to make contact with the man when he was fired upon. Planet Fitness spokesman McCall Gosselin says the shots were fired outside the club.

No shots were fired by police.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.