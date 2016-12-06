Cost-share grants offered to help farmers reduce runoff

Farmers in the western Lake Erie basin can apply for federal funding to share the costs of using best-management practices designed to reduce phosphorus runoff that degrades water quality and causes algae blooms.

The Tri-State Western Lake Erie Basin Phosphorus Reduction Initiative is a partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and public, private and nonprofit organizations. It targets a watershed that includes portions of Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

In Michigan, involved counties include all of Lenawee and Monroe and portions of Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne.

The USDA is taking applications for conservation assistance under the program until Jan. 20.

Among the practices that could be funded are planting cover crops and grassed waterways and developing plans to manage nutrients.

More information is available at http://www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov .

