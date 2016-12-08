Lawsuit: Ohio college covered up football team hazing claims

A new lawsuit claims the University of Dayton covered up allegations of hazing connected to the school's football team by ensuring that a UD police investigation never reached local officials.

Max Engelhart, a former UD student and offensive lineman, filed the lawsuit against the western Ohio school, its football coach and others in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Engelhart says freshman players were forced to drink to excess by upperclassmen on the team and endure verbal abuse and other humiliation tactics as part of their initiation two years ago.

The suit details how Engelhart suffers from a cognitive brain injury as a result of the hazing that is treated by medication typically given to Alzheimer's and dementia patients.

University officials declined to comment on pending litigation.

