Man gets prison for Ohio theft ring of hair growth products

Ohio officials say a Florida man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $22,000 in restitution for his role in a theft ring that stole the hair growth product Rogaine and other over-the-counter drugs.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says 36-year-old Andres Arias, of Boca Raton, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a racketeering charge in Warren County in southwestern Ohio and was sentenced.

The attorney general's statement says Arias was part of a criminal network that stole Rogaine, a dietary supplement and an over-the-counter weight loss drug, from drug stores throughout Ohio. The statement says Arias flew to targeted cities where he stole the drugs and shipped them to associates in New Jersey.

Arias' attorney says Arias is remorseful and the plea agreement is fair.

