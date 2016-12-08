Man arrested for crack cocaine, leading police on chase - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Van Buren man is in jail after leading police on a chase in Findlay.

Officers attempted to stop Joseph Miller, 38, in the 500 block of East Street, but he kept driving.

The chase continued south on East Street to E. Lima Street and into an alley.

Miller eventually stopped and jumped out of the car, leading officers on a short foot chase.

Police say a “substantial” amount of crack cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia, was found on Miller.

He’s now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of failing to comply with police and possession of cocaine. 

