City council must meet Jan. deadline on regional water system

Nearly 500,000 residents get their water from the same treatment plant, Collins Park.

Now, ten organizations are looking at a resolution whether to join a regional water authority or not.

Four of the ten have already shown their support, with six others to vote before the deadline on Jan. 11

"If anything goes wrong with that, whether a mechanical breakdown or contamination in the lake or some sort of mischief at the plant, terrorism or something, we're out of business,” said Sylvania Mayor Crag Stough. “I think safety is the number one issue. We need to have redundancy with a second plant a second water intake and interconnectivity with other existing systems."

Still to pass a resolution is the city of Toledo. They are the largest entity involved.

City council member Lindsay Webb says she supports the regional authority, but council wants to be careful and take everything into consideration.

"Council members are very much interested in protecting the interest of the rate payers in the city of Toledo, and we're also interested in making sure the city of Toledo is set up for long-term viability," Webb said.

She also says once their legal counsel signs off, they will bring a resolution before council. She believes the deadline will not be an issue.

If they don’t move forward, entities could seek water from elsewhere.

"I suspect that there will be planning for a regional system will proceed, but there will also be more planning for individual systems around the area. Sylvania will start their engineering for a separate water plant," Stough said.

Council member Webb said that rates would increase if the entities leave, but customers will see an increase, because the cost of delivering clean water is also going up.

Decisions must be made by the next Regional Water Planning Committee meeting Jan. 11.

