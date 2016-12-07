14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of brother appears in court

A 14-year-old girl is being charged in the shooting death of her 15-year-old brother. She appeared in juvenile court for the first time Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1040 Woodland Ave in central Toledo.

When officers arrived, they found Tommie Thomas, 15, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Toledo Hospital where he died.

Tommie's sister, Tyanna Thomas, 14, was arrested and charged with murder.

"I don't know what happened," said the victim's father Antonio Thomas Wiggins III. "I'm just frustrate... I can't even explain it. I'm shook; I'm puzzled."

In court, Tyanna was seen crying, her mother consoling her, as the judge discussed the murder charge she faces.

According to the juvenile prosecutor, this isn't the first time Tyanna has been in trouble.

"She had a prior felony is what I can tell you," said Lori Olender, Juvenile Prosecutor. "She was terminated from probation successfully. She does have quite a few misdemeanors mixed in as well as that felony."

The prosecutor is looking into whether or not Tyanna can be tried as an adult in the killing. But, since she is only 14, the process is difficult. The office will need to prove the juvenile system will not be able to rehabilitate her over the next 6 years until she turns 21.

Tyanna will be back in court for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 15. Because she is a juvenile, she will remain in protective custody at the Juvenile Justice Center until her trial date.

