ODOT sprays brine, prepares for winter weekend

Right now, I-75 through the downtown area is clear, but by the end of Friday, these roadways could become slick with snow and ice.

That is why ODOT started preparing, spraying brine in preparation for the winter weather ahead.

All ODOT Municipal garages in District 2 moved into their winter operations Wednesday. Beginning at 4 a.m., tanker trucks carrying 5,500 gallons of brine treated every state and federal road throughout the day.

Once the snow starts falling, ODOT garages will move to a 12-hour sift for their plow drivers.

Workzone Traffic Manager Ross Echler wants to remind drivers to take extra precautions in current construction zones on local interstates.

Since construction crews will still be present, the plows will be managing any snowfall on the interstate.

"The traveling public shouldn't notice anything in the construction area that is any different,” Echler said. “However, we will probably be treating it a little bit differently, trying to melt a bit more rather than throw.”

ODOT also wants to remind drivers to give their plows a little extra room once they are on the road.

