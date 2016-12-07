Winter cold, snow arrives with four First Alert Days ahead!

It looks like winter this year is not going to politely knock on the front door and ask to come in...it is knocking down the door and bringing the cold air with it!



We are tracking 4 First Alert Days in our 7-day forecast. Let's break down where and how each one will impact you.

The first arrives Thursday morning with a cold front bring in much colder air. Single digit wind chills are likely Thursday and Friday. Snow accumulations Friday are possible. See the bottom graphic for more info.

The second system we're watching has caused us to issue a First Alert Day for Sunday. Several inches of snow may be possible, but a rain/snow mix may cut down on totals. We will continue to watch this system as it gets closer.

The 4th Alert Day is set for Wednesday as arctic air, coming straight from Siberia will push highs well below normal. Highs in the teens and overnight lows near zero will be possible the middle of next week.

Here is the current forecast for snow falling between Thursday and Friday:

