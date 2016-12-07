FedEx suggests different ways to ensure packages stay on your doorstep

Packages making it safely from a shipping service to your hands is always a concern during the holiday season.

More and more packages are on the way to your front door this holiday season, and some thieves are seeing this as the perfect opportunity to swipe them up.

Just this week, one woman reported her packages were taken from her home in Sylvania.

According to the police report, three boxes were taken from her doorstep. These packages were then found on another street and returned to her by an unidentified man.

Various shipping companies, like FedEx, list options for ways you can prevent a package from sitting on your doorstep.

They suggest requiring a signature for the package to be dropped off or selecting to pick it up at the nearest FedEx store.

Representatives from FedEx say options like these avoid attracting those looking for something to steal.

With asking for someone to sign for it, people can make sure the package is securely in the hands of whom it should be.

Although some may see picking a package up at the store as inconvenient, store employees can make sure they keep it safe until you, or whoever you’re sending it to, have time to pick it up.

