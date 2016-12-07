Reentry program brings hope for ex-convicts

When inmates are released from jail or prison, the odds are stacked against them. With no job, house or money, many are left to start their lives over, with a felony now on their record.

But, there’s hope.

Every first Wednesday of the month, a group of people gather at One Government Center. Organizations, attorneys and volunteers all lined up to help.

Council chambers filled with ex-cons Wednesday, many just released from prison, looking for guidance so they don’t end up where they just came from.

“Getting out of prison, that feeling of having nowhere to go. No one knows your story, they don’t know what you’ve been through,” said Edward Summers Jr., someone with their own reentry success story.

Summers was in the audience just four years ago after serving five years in prison.

He says, “I’m no different than them.”

Now, he works for Brothers United and is helping others who are in the fight of their lives.

“If you take it seriously, you can get a lot of stuff done. If you don’t take it seriously, then you are going to get those results,” Summers said.

Darnell Tripplet was getting help from the Reentry Coalition back in 2012 while serving time for shooting a man. Since then, he was back behind bars for a drug conviction and is currently facing charges of abduction and robbery.

“Reentry is very, very challenging work,” says Reentry Coordinator Tom Luettke. “We have had a lot of successes, but we have had a lot of set backs, and it is disappointing, because an individual really has to want to change in order to take advantage of this.”

So many do. Many return month after month for continued guidance. Others to share their story of success and help others.

“That’s what we do. We are beating the odds,” Summer said. “I’m not going to let my felonies deter who I am. I’m going to push past it.”

One person described what's happening at One Government Center best. This is community. This is Toledo.

"This reentry coalition is awesome. It’s being going on a couple years, and it is solid people come here. They come to us, and we give them help,” Files said. “It is what a community should do and Toledo has mastered this."

