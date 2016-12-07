Toledo BBB warns of scams when giving to charities this holiday season

Feeling the holiday spirit? If you are about to write a check and donate to a charity, don't get taken advantage of. Some charities could keep most of the money to pay their salaries or pad their wallets.

But inside the Better Business Bureau (BBB) office on King's Pointe Road in Sylvania Township, you'll find the Wise Giving Guide for the 2016 holiday season.

The local BBB's Dick Eppstein says the national BBB developed the books to show which charities are transparent and which ones you might need to be suspicious of before donating.

“And we're generous people. We want to help. All of us want to help,” he said.

In the guides, the charities are ranked. They must meet 20 ethical standards including whether they have a board of directors, if they spend at least 65% of expenses on program activities you're supporting, if they have accurate reports of those expenses, a board-approved annual budget, and financial statements that are available on request.

They get a check mark for "Accredited" if they meet all 20 standards. Standards not met are listed by the specific number of the standard.

Shockingly, more than 500 of the 1,400 charities listed did not disclose their information and are listed as such.

“And personally, I think that's terrible. I think a charity should have a mission of being transparent and accountable,” Eppstein said.

Local charities are not included in the guide but you can call the local BBB or search their website for the information.

Eppstein added, “What we're saying is make sure the charity you give to really does what it says it does.”

Eppstein said the biggest scam right now is fake apps. If you're holiday shopping, make sure the app is from a legitimate company or store before you give your credit card information.

