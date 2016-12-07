Hollywood Casino revenue down in November

The monthly revenue reports from the Ohio Casino Control Commission was released, and Hollywood Casino's numbers were down slightly in November.

The casino reported making just under $14.5 million in November, down from 15.3 million in October.

The slots grossed about $11.8 million with a 90.75 percent payout.

Table games grossed an average of $2.5 million with a 78.02 percent payout.

Ohio's casinos brought in $62 million last month statewide and $731 million so far in 2016.

To see the full report, follow this link.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.