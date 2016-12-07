Hollywood Casino revenue down in November - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hollywood Casino revenue down in November

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The monthly revenue reports from the Ohio Casino Control Commission was released, and Hollywood Casino's numbers were down slightly in November.

The casino reported making just under $14.5 million in November, down from  15.3 million in October.

The slots grossed about $11.8 million with a 90.75 percent payout.

Table games grossed an average of $2.5 million with a 78.02 percent payout. 

Ohio's casinos brought in $62 million last month statewide and $731 million so far in 2016. 

To see the full report, follow this link.

