What's next for Toledo man incorrectly accused of two felonies

Sources said supporters of Michael Segura aren't giving up even though felony charges against him were d ropped on Tuesday. If they pursue action against Toledo Police or the city, could they have a case.

The family said me they could not talk now about what happens next and calls to Segura’s attorney, Adrian Cimerman, have not been returned.

Police arrested the 30 year-old Segura last Friday and charged him with kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The incident started outside the Island Variety store in east Toledo.

Police say they were working off of information from the victim and witnesses and that the victim picked Segura out of a number of photos.

But his family insisted police had the wrong man, specifically, that they just didn't look enough alike when you compared pictures of Segura with images of the suspect from surveillance video.

Segura’s family was proven right when the charges against Segura were d ropped.

Toledo attorney Jerry Phillips is not Segura's lawyer but has had clients that have been wrongly accused of a crime. However, he doesn't think much can be done to go after the city for damages or to get back money spent on lawyers for Segura’s defense.

“You have to have some duty that police owed to this person and a breach of the duty," Phillips said. "The police relied on the third party's ID, they didn't do it on their own. It's not as if the police got a report of a crime and went and picked this person up off of the street and said 'We're going to blame you for this crime,' and then put him in jail.”

Phillips said the arrest will still be on Segura's record even if he did nothing wrong. If a judge didn't already seal the records, his attorney will need to file a motion to get it done and keep the records out of the public realm.

