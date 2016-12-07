Man accused of trying to burn himself, mother indicted on arson charges

A man accused of trying to burn his own mother to death is facing new charges.

Daniel Waters was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on two counts of arson on top of two counts of aggravated arson charges.

Police say Waters tried to kill his mother and him by lighting them both on fire in November.

Waters' mother says her son got mad at her when she wouldn't give him any cash.

He is currently in jail with a $200,000 bond.

