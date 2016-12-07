Man indicted on arson charges stemming from north Toledo fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man indicted on arson charges stemming from north Toledo fire

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man for several counts of arson Wednesday.

Tye Norts, 52, is facing four counts of aggravated arson.

Police say he set fire to a north Toledo home in November by throwing a Molotov cocktail onto the porch of a home on North Summit Street.

