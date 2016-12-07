Former astronaut, US Sen. John Glenn is hospitalized in Ohio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former astronaut, US Sen. John Glenn is hospitalized in Ohio

By The Associated Press
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
COLUMBUS, OH (AP) -

An Ohio State official says former astronaut and U.S. Sen. John Glenn has been hospitalized for more than a week.

Hank Wilson with Ohio State University's John Glenn College of Public Affairs said Wednesday that the 95-year-old Glenn is at the James Cancer Hospital, but that doesn't necessarily mean he has cancer.

Wilson said he didn't have other information about Glenn's condition, illness or prognosis.

Glenn apologized for his poor eyesight this year at the renaming of Columbus' airport after him. He said then he'd lost some of his eyesight because of macular degeneration and a small stroke. Glenn had a heart valve replacement in 2014.

Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962. He served as a U.S. senator from Ohio from 1974 to 1999.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

