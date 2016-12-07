Opponents, supporters of 'Heartbeat Bill' react to its passage

With Governor Kasich's signature, Ohio could have one of the nation's most stringent abortion restrictions.

The "Heartbeat Bill" passed the state legislature Monday night. It would make abortion illegal as soon as a heartbeat is detected.

Ed Sitter, with the Foundation for Life and Greater Toledo Right to Life, says that first heartbeat is detected roughly around eight weeks, but some studies show it could be as early as sixteen days, and he's pleased with the vote of Ohio lawmakers Monday.

"We judge life by when the heartbeat stops. Why not use that same measuring, when life begins?" Sitter said. "That life should be protected under law, just like life of a born is protected."

Carol Dunn has fought for decades for a woman's right to choose. She owned the Center for Choice in Toledo, which closed in 2014. She says she's not surprised by the bill's passage, but she's disappointed.

"I've been there when abortion was illegal, so I understand all of the feelings and anxiety and all of those other things that are going to occur again," Dunn said.

The bill now heads to Governor John Kasich's desk. He has not said whether he'll sign it.

While both sides disagree on the issue of abortion, they do agree if signed by the governor, the bill will be tied up in the court system.

"It could go to the Supreme Court, and I don't know what would happen next," said Sitter. "Now that we have a President whose promised to appoint judges to the Supreme Court that will affirm life, we feel this bill's time has come."

The ban would make an exception if the mother's life is in danger, but not in cases of rape or incest.

