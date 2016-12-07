Inmates help bring joy to foster children in northwest Ohio

Inmates at Toledo Correctional Institute have taken on the responsibility of assembling more than 117 bikes for kids throughout northwest Ohio to help give back to the community.

The bikes will be delivered to foster children living in our area before Christmas morning.

"There's something joyous when you're a kid about having a brand new bike," said Julie Malkin, Public Information Officer of the Lucas County Children Services. "A bicycle means freedom."

Getting to assemble these bikes once a year is a gift of freedom for these nine inmates. Daily freedoms they may not usually have like working together, feeling a sense of accomplishment, and learning new things.

"Well, I've learned a lot of things, patience, more respect for myself and others as well," said Anthony Wheatley, who is in his fourth year of assembling bikes. "There's a number of things I've learned."

"It's hard to get out and interact with the public," said Sonrisa Sehlmeyer, assistant to the warden. "So this is something they can do to give back to people in our community and helpful to everyone. It gives them something to look forward to every year too because they know that it's coming up."

"It's not so much that I want it," said Wheatley. "It's that kids deserve it. I do it for them. I don't do it for me."

Though the children who receive these bikes may never know who assembled them, inmates say being a part of something that brings a smile to their faces is enough for them.

Seventy of the bikes are going to kids right here in Lucas County.

