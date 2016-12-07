Toledo man arrested for working as unlicensed security guard

A Toledo man was arrested for violating his probation after working as an armed security guard without a license. This comes three weeks after he had been sentenced on a similar felony charged.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Franklin L. Harris, 46, was working at Brooks Bar and Grill on Monroe Street. The department Harris and two other security guards, 41-year old Robert Bethany and 36-year old Mark Smith, were working as guards without a license during a compliance check at the bar.

Harris was sentenced on November 1 to two years' probation after he was found guilty of providing armed security without a license, which is a fifth-degree felony. That felony charge followed two other security-related misdemeanor convictions.

Bethany and Smith both face misdemeanor charges for providing unlicensed security.

"We appreciate our local and state law-enforcement partners taking steps to help us put a stop to people carrying guns and posing as security guards. Unlicensed guards are a danger to the public," said Geoff Dutton, executive director of Private Investigator Security Guard Services (PISGS). "Unlicensed guards lack not only a license, but also the required training, experience, background, and insurance coverage."

Harris is facing another felony charged. He was jailed Tuesday for violating his probation. He was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond.

PISGS partnered with the Toledo Police Department and the Ohio Investigative Unit, another section of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, in this investigation.

