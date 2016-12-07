Ohio lawmakers OK bill targeting repeat drunken drivers

Ohio lawmakers have approved a change that backers say will keep more drunken drivers off the road.

The legislation going to Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) for his signature gives judges authority to use ignition interlocks for people after their first impaired driving offense.

The measure gives those convicted of impaired driving a chance to ask courts for unlimited driving privileges as long as they have an ignition interlock.

Drivers must breathe into the devices that won't allow cars to start if alcohol is detected.

Ohio law now allows first-time offenders to have restricted driving privileges. But Mothers Against Drunk Driving says that's difficult to enforce and most people violate those restrictions.

The legislation was inspired by the death of a woman killed by a drunken driver with three prior convictions.

