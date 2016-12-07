Ohio's GOP treasurer plans another run for US Senate

Ohio's Republican state treasurer Josh Mandel says he'll again challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Mandel on Wednesday announced his campaign for the seat in 2018 that could set up a rematch of the 2012 Senate race in Ohio.

He lost to Brown by 6 percentage points the first time around in what was one of the country's most expensive and closely watched races.

Mandel, though, could face a primary race first in 2018.

He says he wants to continue the national movement underway to shake up Washington and empower the people.

Brown was among those mentioned as a possible running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton this past fall.

The second-term senator also has served in the U.S. House and is a former Ohio secretary of state.

