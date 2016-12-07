Perrysburg Fire Dept. unveils lock box program

The Perrysburg Fire Department unveiled a new program Wednesday that could help keep residents and their homes safe during an emergency.

Residential lock boxes for the fire department to use to get into a home in case of an emergency.

Residents can order the lock boxes online. From there, they put their key inside the box and hang it on the door or another place outside the home.

The fire department will come to lock up the box, noting where it is on the house. They have one key that grants the department access to all of the lock boxes in the program.

If there is an emergency, they can use the key to get inside a home instead of breaking into the home or waiting for someone with a key.

These boxes have been a requirement for commercial buildings for a while now. However, after a call from a concerned son in North Carolina, worrying about his mom in Perrysburg, Lieutenant Fire Inspector Tom Granata decided to move forward with the idea.

"It kind of gave me the kick start to move forward with that so we could have a way to solve his problem, without him having to worry about someone making access to his mother in case his mother had fallen, because she had just come from surgery."

Granata says this program is not just helpful for families out of the house, but also for those living in a house with mobility problems.

"We have had calls in the past where people have fallen and you know, we don't want to do damage to somebody's house," Granata said. "We want to be able to get in and treat a patient and get them to the hospital without them having to worry about their back door is broken of their window is broken."

Sylvania already has some of these boxes in place. They began installing some at senior living communities this year.

Fortunately, Deputy Fire Chief Mike Froelich says they haven't had to use one yet, but he says that it still helps with peace of mind.

"The old commercial, I've fallen and I can't get up, which happens quite a bit, instead of breaking in, not knowing how injured they are or how ill they may be, we would normally break in and cause damage, with the Knox Box, we would not do that," Froelich said.

Both Froelich and Granata say these boxes can save thousands of dollars, allowing quick and easy entry in emergencies.

The department says these life-saving boxes could make great Christmas presents for those with elderly parents.

For those interested in purchasing a Knox Box, head to their website to have one registered.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.