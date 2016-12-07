Funeral arrangements set for two-year-old killed in accidental shooting

The family of Journi Johnson, the two-year-old girl killed Sunday in an accidental shooting, has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses.

"Unfortunately, we are unprepared for such a catastrophic and unexpected event," said Tamkika Gordon, the toddler's grandmother. "Although Journi just turned two, she was very well loved by many. She loved Minnie Mouse, eating pizza, and most of all, she loved to play with her brothers and sister."

The family also set up an account at all Fifth-Third Banks to assist with Johnson's burial expenses.

Two visitations are planned in memory of the two-year-old. Full details here.

Meanwhile, Johnson's father, Turham, was back in court.

He is charged with child endangerment. He appeared with attorney Nicole Khoury.

Another hearing has been scheduled for next week, though a grand jury could indict him before that date.

Turham Johnson, who owned the gun that killed Journi, does not have a criminal background and did have a concealed carry license for the gun.

Toledo police are continuing to conduct interviews to determine if the toddler pulled the trigger herself or if another child in the house got a hold of the gun.

