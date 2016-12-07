No injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

Toledo police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Cardinal Stritch school bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound I-475 between Douglas Rd. and ProMedica Pkwy around 7:30 a.m.

Seventeen students were on the bus, but no one was injured.

One of our busses was in an accident this morning on 475. All students are safe and sound. Bus has been cleared to bring students to school. — Stritch Catholic HS (@SKCSCardinals) December 7, 2016

The bus was dented in the crash but was cleared to bring the students to school.

Traffic was briefly restricted through the area while crews cleared the scene.

