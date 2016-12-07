No injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus

Toledo police responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a Cardinal Stritch school bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on eastbound I-475 between Douglas Rd. and ProMedica Pkwy around 7:30 a.m.

Seventeen students were on the bus, but no one was injured. 

The bus was dented in the crash but was cleared to bring the students to school. 

Traffic was briefly restricted through the area while crews cleared the scene. 

