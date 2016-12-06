Senate committee considers expanded concealed weapons law

An Ohio Senate committee has heard more testimony on a bill to expand the state's concealed weapons law to allow guns in places such as colleges and day cares and on private aircraft.

The bill still permits those places to ban guns if they want. It would keep a ban on concealed weapons in government buildings, unless an agency decides to allow them.

The Senate Government Oversight & Reform Committee took testimony Tuesday morning with plans for another hearing Wednesday. The House passed the bill last year.

The Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association oppose the bill. The Buckeye State Sheriffs' Association supports it.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Ron Maag (MAG) of Lebanon, in southwestern Ohio.

