Ohio governor warns of recession as monthly revenues slide

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is warning the state could be on the brink of a recession after November revenue came in sharply below estimates.

Kasich, a Republican, issued the warning during a rare visit to the Ohio House during its Tuesday session.

Kasich's warning followed new numbers from the state budget office showing November tax receipts were $99 million, or 5 percent less than estimates.

That follows a weak October, with revenues $88 million below estimates.

Kasich has said the upcoming two-year budget, his last as governor, will be tough. He also says he wants to leave the budget in good hands for his successor.

Budget director Tim Keen has said existing budget cushions will keep the state from going into the red through the current budget.

