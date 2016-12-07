Man charged with obstructing official business after standoff, stabbing

A man has been arrested after police were called to a domestic situation in Perrysburg Township.

Police say Robert Nutt, 41, barricaded himself inside the home for several hours when they arrived.

Officers were called to a domestic stabbing in the Friendly Village mobile home park off Oregon Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, Nutt, who had been stabbed inside, refused to come to the door. A negotiator was called in to talk to him over a loudspeaker.

Several hours later, police shot out some windows in the home to get Nutt out.

"We were able to force entry and remove the male suspect,” said Lt. Matt Gazarek, Perrysburg Township Police Department. “And he's being medically treated at this moment for previous injuries from prior to the police arrival".

Police say the woman involved in the domestic stabbing, who lives in the home, was not inside when they brought Nutt out.

"We had some telephone contact with her, but she's not cooperative as well,” said Lt. Gazarek. “But we are concerned for her safety as well... whether or not she needs medical attention.”

According to police, Nutt was stabbed and taken to a hospital for treatment before being arrested.

"Everybody goes home safe, and he's getting medical treatment. Our concern now is her,” said. Lt. Gazarek.

Nutt was taken to Wood County Justice Center on a charge of obstructing official business. He is being held on a $1,250 bond.

Perrysburg Municipal court will decide Thursday whether he will be transported to the court in Perrysburg or whether he will be arraigned by video.

