Fostoria Rail Depot displays 70 trees for Santa at the Depot

There is another extreme Christmas display for the community to check out this holiday.

This is the tenth annual Santa at the Depot at the Fostoria Rail Depot.

They have more than 70 trees in the building, all illuminated with lights and different themes.

Every year it’s a little bit different.

Santa is there for pictures, and you can even bring your dog.

"We want to do this because Fostoria is a train city. This is the oldest depot that was in town built in 1878 and what better way than to decorate it with Christmas,” said Ellen Gatrell with the Fostoria Rail Preservation Society.

The depot starts putting up the decorations in October. It took 275 hours to construct the Christmas display.

