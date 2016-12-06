Perrysburg City Council working towards ditch maintenance solution

Perrysburg City Council readdressed the issue of ditch maintenance along Fort Meigs road at their meeting Tuesday night.

While council did stop phase two and three of the project along Fort Meigs Road, neighbors asked city council members to halt phase one altogether.

"We want to make sure that tonight city council will raise a motion, pass a motion that will stop any further work in phase one, because phase

one means dredging and digging out of our ditch, and our ditch doesn't need to be cleaned," said Rachel Schmitz whose yard backs up to the ditch.

Neighbors says continuation of the project has huge implications, like bank erosion.

Three council members met with neighbors like Schmitz this weekend to walk the ditch and see what they were talking about for themselves.

While they didn't make a motion at the meeting, council is working with city administration.

They have not scheduled a date for the ditch cleaning and are discussing possible solutions before continuing the work.

"We're going to look at the communication,” said council member Jonathan Smith. “We're going to hopefully find out from some more experts as to how this maintenance should happen, how it should occur, because again, every ditch is different and trying to find that commonality is going to be difficult from one ditch to another ditch. Relying on some of our experts I think is ultimately the key and working with the citizens to find a solution."

The issue will be discussed again by the Health Sanitation Public Utilities committee on Dec. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

