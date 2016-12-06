Wood Co. Sheriff reacts to Sandy Hook PSA

A powerful video released by the nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise visualizes the warning signs that someone might be planning a shooting.

The PSA was created by the family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.

Approaching the fourth anniversary, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn sat down with WTOL's Jerry Anderson to talk about his reaction, and how the community can make themselves more aware in preventing these types of situations.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.