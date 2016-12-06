Toledo Fire and Rescue looking for new recruits

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is trying to put together its newest class of recruits.

A new, more flexible testing schedule is now in place to help them find the strongest candidates.

The department has released videos lately to highlight the many different jobs of a firefighter. They make it clear that the profession is not just about fighting flames.

“All of our firefighters are EMTs. There are 200 that are paramedics. There's technical rescue, and there's hazardous material. There's a medical portion of it, so there's a great deal more to modern fire service than what most people think,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld.

This year’s recruitment for the class of 2017 will be a little different, offering some flexibility in testing times.

"In the past we've scheduled the test for one day in a large venue. Now, there are multiple days that you can schedule at your convenience to take that test,” said Hertzfeld.

The new system will go through some growing pains this year, as the number of applications is slightly down. But it's a change they believe will ultimately help the department.

"We actually may not have the quantity, but we'll have the quality of recruits that we're looking for,” says Hertzfeld. “This is someone who's not bothered by a little bit of extra effort to take a test, and therefore has a greater desire to join the fire service, and a greater desire to join our department."

Those interested have until Jan. 31 to complete the online application.

For more information on Toledo Fire and Rescue, head to the website. To complete the job application, follow the link.

