Driving sleepy compares to driving drunk

Sleepy driving is about as dangerous as drunken driving.

A study released today by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds that losing even a couple hours of sleep could nearly double your risk of crashing.

According to the report, drivers were nearly 1.5 times more likely to be involved in accidents if they missed an hour of sleep and about double the risk if they missed more than two of the seven hours recommended daily.

The risk just goes up from there.

How do you know if you’re too tired to drive?

If you’re having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting across lanes of traffic or forgetting recent miles you’ve driven, then it’s time to pull over and take a break.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Robinson says his team is also doing what they can do to help when they come across a fatigued driver.

“If we need to, ‘hey why don't you take your time make sure you sit here for a little while,’ or the exit is coming up, ‘why don't you hop off or get some coffee and relax.’ And if worse comes to worse and they are that tired, make sure we can either, secure their vehicle for them and take them somewhere or call them a ride. That way they don't have a crash if they are that tired,” Robinson said.

About one-third of U.S. drivers get less than seven hours of sleep each night, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s one-third of drivers putting others at risk if they get behind the wheel.

