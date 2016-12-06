Local police chief, wife survive deadly wildfire in Gatlinburg

The Gatlinburg fire tragedy got a little too close to a local police chief.

He had just started a vacation in the Smoky Mountains when a knock on the door told him to get out.

Village of Green Springs Police Chief Charlie Horne and his wife Rhonda hadn't taken a vacation in two years. Gatlinburg, Tennessee seemed to be the perfect getaway, and then they had to get away to save their lives.

Chief Horne still has a cough, five days after he returned home from the smoke-filled mountains of east Tennessee.

He and his wife had arrived at their timeshare condo in Gatlinburg on Friday, Nov. 25. They spent the weekend hiking and taking in waterfalls.

But by Monday, that had changed. He showed pictures that showed smoke from the wildfires was getting closer.

“While we were staying there, it looked almost like snow falling a little bit, and it was actually ash. When it fell on you it was ash,” Chief Horne said.

By that night, winds had picked up dramatically and friends started calling from Ohio, asking if they had evacuated because of the raging fires.

The power, TV and internet in their condo had gone out, but they were told it was safe to stay. Until later that night, when high winds swept the fire down into Gatlinburg.

“And then someone came and beat on our door outside. I immediately got up and went to the door. The parking lot was empty and the cars were all lined up leaving the parking area, and then I heard someone yell 'Fire coming, get out'," Horne recalls. “The minute I opened the door I knew that something had changed. The smoke was so thick now that it instantly burned your eyes. Your eyes started watering. Breathing was very difficult. I knew the fire was much closer and this wasn't remnants of a fire. This was a fire close.”

They hardly had any time to get things together and drove away to safety at a command center nearby.

“I did have some of my clothes in a suitcase. We grabbed some of her clothes, and we grabbed our deodorant and toothbrush, and we took our suitcase and ran. You know, went down the stairs, all five stories, no power," said Horne.

A man used to responding to emergencies was lucky to have survived this one.

“Within an hour it went from everything is fine to you've gotta leave now or you're not gonna make it," Horne said. "And had we stayed in our condo, I don't think we would have made it. The smoke would have been too bad. We would have probably been one of those fatalities."

Chief Horne said he is saddened by the 14 deaths in Gatlinburg.

He says his wife's car still smells like smoke from the wildfires.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.