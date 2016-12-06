Toledo high schoolers honor local WWII Veterans

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, area high school students were given a semester to research Toledo's World War II history.

Students from Waite, Woodward and Start High School memorialized heroes from the war that lived in Toledo.

"We want to remember them and protect their history," said Louis David Mendez Guerrero, a junior at Woodward.

Guerrero told Private Clelan Croninger's heroic story. As a member of the armored division during World War II, he fought on the front lines to successfully claim enemy territory.

"He actually conquered with his companions in Casa Blanca in just two days, which is actually amazing," Guerrero said.

Amazed is how Condessa Croninger felt while sitting in the audience, hearing Louis tell her great uncle's story.

"I can tell that not only was there a great deal of scholarly research but a great deal of respect," Condessa said.

Condessa said she learned things about her uncle that she'd never heard before. She said his service in the armored division fit the nickname he was given in high school.

"He was known as 'Crash' to his classmates. He borrowed a classmate's motorcycle and crashed it," she said. "Then he borrowed another classmate's motorcycle and crashed it too."

Her great uncle even signed Condessa's grandmother's yearbook with "Crash."

Clelan died in combat. He never married or had kids. His mother was given the Purple Heart for his service and sacrifice.

"He wasn't just any individual," Guerrero said. "He was an individual who did his best to protect our country."

The teacher behind this project told his students that those who have died are not forgotten until we stop talking about them.

