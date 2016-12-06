Expert warns against winter coats, child car seat use

You most likely aren’t leaving the house without a jacket on.

There’s also a warning for parents when it comes to getting a coat on their kids and getting them into the car.

“In child safety seats, normally the misuse rate is anywhere between 70 to 94 percent,” says Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police.

Law enforcement agencies across the country see a misuse of car seats all year long, but they say the dangers spike in the colder months as parents fall into a common mistake.

“Some parents get rushed in the morning for school going on, or breakfast for the kids, and got to get to school now,” said Michael Gentry, a firefighter and car seat tech. “So always take that jacket off and throw it over the kid, that way he can still stay warm.”

Consumer Reports and Safety officials say it’s important to take your child’s coat off before strapping them in. Public service announcements show how failing to do so could increase your child’s risk of injury in an accident.

“If the car seat harness is too loose, the child can move around in the car seat, and he can slide back and forth,” Gentry said. “In the event of a car wreck, the child will not be properly secured, so the child could come out of the car seat or could move around, damage his neck or back.”

While adult seat belts will adjust to bulky clothing, child harnesses are manual.

“Make sure that the straps, when you take your fingers, you cannot move it or pinch it up, and you want to make sure your chest clip is right at his armpits,” says Gentry.

Experts say it’s best to drape the coat over the strapped-in child to keep them warm.

Remember, if you want to heat up your car in the morning before your child gets in, experts say it must be attended at all times.

