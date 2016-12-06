Money Talks News: Things at the dollar store

Dollar stores have plenty of deals, but some are better than others.

If you’re not used to shopping at a dollar store, consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch says it’s worth your while, especially for certain things.

"My favorite item to buy at the dollar store are greeting cards. You can get two for a dollar. When you shop at other stores, like drug stores or big-box retailers like Target, you're looking at spending up to $7 for a card," Woroch said.

So greeting cards, at least if you can find the ones you like, are a definite best buy at a dollar store.

But that's not the only thing that's a good deal in there.

Other examples include:

Dollar gift bags will save you up to 75 percent over similar bags at grocery or big-box stores.

Next, seasonal decor. There's always plenty to choose from.

Another idea, party supplies. From platters and bowls to tablecloths and cutlery, you'll save 50 percent or more over buying from a party store.

One of my personal favorites, reading glasses. These things are a buck. I buy them ten at a time, put them all over my house, so I always have something handy.

Also, hair accessories. You can save 50 percent or more on things like bobby pins and elastics, compared to drug stores.

Finally, vases. They make great gifts and can be customized with spray-on finishes to look more expensive.

Bottom line, there’s nothing wrong with shopping at dollar store, especially if you know what to buy. Now what you need is a longer list.

