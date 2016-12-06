Business owner fed up with east Toledo construction

For those who have tried to get through east Toledo on Miami Street over the past five or six years, it's been a challenge.

A number of road projects have not only been trouble for drivers but also area businesses.

"It's probably costing me $30,000 to $40,000 a month in lost revenue," says Mike Granger, who owns Granger's Auto Sales at the corner of Miami and Front in east Toledo.

Granger knows the area well.

"Been here since 1969. It's a family-owned business. My dad started it in '69, I've worked here for 35-40 years," he said.

Granger says the last five plus years have been tough because of all the construction on Miami Street, specifically the past year or so with work on the Anthony Wayne Bridge, and now the bridge being built over the railroad tracks.

"It's very frustrating to me. It hurts my mechanical shop, my collision, and it also hurts the traffic going by my used car lot," says Granger.

Granger says the Miami Street closure has done enough damage, and he's concerned a new project to the Anthony Wayne Bridge will make matters even worse.

ODOT will be painting the bridge, which will require lane closures for almost a year.

Meanwhile, the city says the new bridge over the railroad tracks in scheduled to open in June of next year.

Granger says the projects should have been planned better, to give business owners a break.

He says, "I'd really like to hear that they're not going to paint the Anthony Wayne Bridge until they reopen the Miami Street bridge, so hopefully our businesses can survive here."



