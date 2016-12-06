Three sent to hospital following three-car crash on NB I-75

Three people were sent to the hospital following a three-crash Tuesday morning on northbound I-75, near milepost 189 in Perrysburg Township.

Police believe distracted driving is a factor in the crash.

According to the press release, John Messmer, 63, and David Russel, 45, were slowing down for stopped traffic ahead of them.

As traffic slowed, Kuldep Sekohn, 34, struck the rear of Russel’s vehicle, whose car then hit Messmer’s vehicle.

Russel was transported to Perrysburg Township EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Messmer and Sekohn were also taken to different hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Both Sekohn and Russel were not wearing their seat belts.

Sekohn was ticketed for failure to maintain a clear distance ahead and for failure to wear a seat belt.

