Wanted man arrested in Fulton Co. following police chase

A wanted man accused of leading police on a chase through several counties is behind bars.

It started Monday morning when Randon Goebel failed to appear for sentencing in Williams County court on an abduction charge.

According to the press release, officers received a complaint from the victim of the abduction saying Goebel had just called and said he was coming to get them, violating the protection order issued by the court.

As information was being gathered, a Michigan Conservation officer came in contact with Goebel’s vehicle for an unrelated traffic issue and stopped it.

While checking his information, the officer confirmed there were warrants out for Goebel’s arrest out of a Jonesville, MI court as well.

As the officer approached Goebel’s vehicle, he fled the stop, which started a vehicle pursuit.

The chase continued in Michigan with several departments assisting.

Eventually, just north of CR-T in Fulton County, Goebel drove out into a field and got his car stuck in a ditch and then fled on foot.

After an extensive search of the area, officers found Goebel lying down in the middle of a field in a grassy area.

Goebel was arrested and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

