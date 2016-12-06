Judge denies new trial date for man accused of killing two Toledo firefighters

The trial continues for Ray Abou-Arab, the man accused of setting a fire in an apartment building nearly 3 years ago, killing two Toledo firefighters.

At a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Abou-Arab's attorneys expressed concern they may not be ready for the Feb. 6 trial date.

The honorable Stacy Cook asked to maintain the current trial date and asked the defense’s mitigation expert to continue to put the hours in to meet the deadline of the trial.

"I'm going to at this point reserve decision on your motion to vacate, and I am hoping your mitigation expert work diligently to complete his work with the trial date remaining a primary concern," Cook said.

Cook mentioned that several people are counting on this trial date.

A pretrial hearing has been scheduled a couple weeks out from the trial to check in with the defense’s progress.

"I understand the court's position to maintain the trial date presently, but to advance this case for a pretrial in early January to see what progress has been made," said Abou-Arab’s attorney Peter Rost.

On Tuesday, Judge Cook also announced she will appoint a certified interpreter to be present through the entire trial since Arabic is Abou-Arab’s first language, not English. Although he has been able to communicate with his lawyers, the judge wants to ensure there are no language barriers during the trial.

Cook asked the defense to continue working on their unfinished business and prepare for jury selection to begin on Jan. 23 and the trial on Feb. 6.

The defense also requested the judge to modify Abou-Arab's bond. A hearing has been scheduled for next week to review his current bond, which is set at over $5 million dollars.

