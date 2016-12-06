Police look to identify Toledo man accused in Ann Arbor robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police look to identify Toledo man accused in Ann Arbor robbery

ANN ARBOR, MI (WTOL) -

Toledo police are asking the community to help our neighbors to the north find a man responsible for an armed robbery.

According to Ann Arbor police, the robbery happened on September 27 and involves a man from Toledo.

The department released a photo of a couple on its Facebook page, but the woman pictured is not believed to be involved with the crime.

Anyone with information on who the people are should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111 or the Ann Arbor Tip Line at 734-794-6939. 

